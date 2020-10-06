Legendary Tucson bar, The Meet Rack, closes door after COVID-19 financial losses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A Tucson staple—and a place known to get rowdy is closing its doors. It’s a spot that held a special place for many in the community.
If walls could talk, you might not the ones surrounding the Meet Rack to. They hold, no doubt, many forgotten and long-held stories of Tucsonans and beyond.
“There’s millions ‚and probably I can’t talk about on normal television,” said “Scooby” Nielsen, a former bartender at Meet Rack.
“That’s all life is, memories,” said Jim Anderson, owner of the Meet Rack.
The hazy memories fill the pages in dozens of albums kept around the bar, and just about every inch of the building. Photos of patrons drinking, getting married and enjoying the night life at the bar would normally cover the walls, but now the barren wood shows through.
Opened in 1997, the Meet Rack was built to be a place for people to escape, and for Anderson too. Known as a place of debauchery, drinking and wild nights, the bar lived by the saying, “Nothing you do will ever matter; party all the time.”
“I always say if it feels good do it,” said Anderson.
The bar is known for many traditions like undergarments on the ceiling and walls, everyone going by a nickname (Anderson famously named “god”) and the infamous branding. Anderson said more than 3,000 people have been branded at his establishment. About an inch big, the brand originally was used to stamp meet, before it became a brand of honor for patrons to wear the scar. Its hot iron is in the shape of non-other than Anderson himself.
“I never thought anybody would ever do it,” said Anderson. He has the first brand ever done.
But now, decorations must come down as the dust settles on the juke box. The doors of the Meet Rack are closing.
“I have not made one sale since March, not one penny,” said Anderson.
Not able to make rent for months due to COVID-19 forcing many businesses to close temporarily, the closure will now be permanent. The building will be up for sale. It’s painful goodbye to Anderson and the many who’ve worked or partied there. When asked what his favorite memory was of the bar, Anderson recalled all the weddings, parties and friends over the years.
“Just seeing people having a good time, you know,” said Anderson.
“It’s a huge part of my life, most my 20s and 30s (were here),” said Nielson.
The community has a chance to keep a piece—for a few bucks. All of the decorations and quirks are for sale. License plates donated years ago, can be returned to those who sent them, bar stools that held regulars for so long can go home with them, but the memories will last a lifetime. Though Anderson is sad to see the bar close, in true “god speak,” tomorrow is another day.
“I always say party or die,” he said.
Anderson, 79, said he plans to open up another bar, but where and when are up in the air.
