Pima County survey asks public about health priorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has posted a survey to help refine its strategy in meeting the needs of the community.
The health department is using information gathered to help define its vision and mission, and set goals to align resources with the public health priorities as identified by the community.
Responses to the survey will be used to help improve programs, services, and the health of all members of our community.
Information will be anonymous and opinions will be reported in aggregate only.
The survey, which is being conducted by an outside agency, will only be available until Oct. 17.
