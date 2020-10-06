Residents, pets safe after west-side house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross is assisting two people who were displaced by a fire at a west-side home on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 800 block of West Green Street, near I-10 and Starr Pass Boulevard.
The people inside and three pets escaped safely after being alerted by their smoke alarms.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
