Silver Alert: Cottonwood man known to travel to Douglas area, Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who is missing from his home in Cottonwood.
According to information from the Cottonwood Police Department, 84-year-old Gregorio Escudero Nunez has not been seen since Saturday, Oct. 3.
He may be driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with license MBH05. Nunez is known to drive to Douglas and Mexico.
Nunez left his medications at home. If you see him, call Cottonwood police at (928) 649-1397.
