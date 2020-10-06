Tourist spending in Arizona down from last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, visitor spending for August is down by nearly $1 billion.
The office says people visiting Arizona last year spent about 60 percent more money than in 2020.
Visitor spending from January to August, this year, is down by about $9 billion when compared to last year.
“This data paints a bleak, but accurate picture of the importance of tourism to our economy and the steep challenges our industry faces in working toward recovery,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “This is why we’re so focused on growing consumer confidence and promoting Arizona road trips and staycations.”
Revenues from visitor lodging also declined from last year. Statsitics say that hotel occupancy in Arizona for 2020 is at 49.7 percent- this means that more than 50 percent of hotel rooms remain unused.
Compared to this year’s month of August, Arizona is down 26 percent from last year. And compared to revenue from January to August, Arizona is down by about $966 million.
The Office of Tourism says that prior to the pandemic, vistor spending in Arizona was outpacing 2019 during the first three months of 2020.
Money spent by Arizona visitors supports approximately 79,000 hospitality industry jobs across the state.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.