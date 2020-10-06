Tropical Storm Delta said to develop to a Category 3 Hurricane

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The record-shattering 2020 Atlantic hurricane season shows no signs of slowing down. Tropical Storm Delta formed early Monday morning, just south of Jamaica in the Caribbean, and by Monday night it was already at hurricane strength.
As of the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the system had sustained winds of 75 mph, having rapidly intensified 30 mph in just 9 hours.
The storm was forecasted to become a major Category 3 hurricane, Tuesday, and impact the U.S. Gulf Coast by the end of the week.
Delta is the 25th named storm of the season, 6 full weeks ahead of the record pace set in 2005- a season that featured 28 tropical systems.
With nearly two months left in the season, and three months left in the year, 2020 is on track to leave 2005 in the dust. It’s only the second hurricane season on record to run out of names and require using the Greek alphabet.
