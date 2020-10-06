Tucson strip club reopens following COVID-19 safety violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson strip club has re-opened after being forced to close for allegedly violating the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols.
Curves Cabaret, located off of Oracle and Grant, has re-opened with limited hours after reaching an agreement with Arizona Department of Health Services and Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses.
On August 10, ADHS issued guidance for bars, nightclubs, and restaurants and an attestation process for businesses to reopen, depending on their circumstances.
The guidance applies to Curves Cabaret, prohibits dancing and requires customers to stay seated throughout their visit except to enter or exit the club, visit the bathroom, tip the dancer in a bucket on the stage, or walk to and immediately sit down at the designated six-foot social distance table dance area.
On August 27, Curves Cabaret submitted its attestation, stating it would follow the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
According to court documents, on September 9, Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control detectives witnessed employees failing to prevent one customer from dancing near the tables or in the middle of the club.
Employees were also accused of letting a few customers mingle around the bar, while not maintaining at least six feet of space between each other and not wearing masks.
In addition, the court documents state the detectives saw entertainers perform one-on-one lap dances for customers with skin-to-skin contact.
The doorman allegedly told detectives when they entered the club that customers and entertainers must wear masks, but if they want to remove them during a VIP dance, it is up to them.
Curves' liquor license was suspended and ADHS issued a closure notice for its alleged violation of its attestation.
On September 23, Curves requested an informal settlement conference where the parties reached a tentative agreement on the terms for the club to re-open.
According to Curves' Facebook, the club is now open until midnight. The club posted it will resume its regular business, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on October 12.
