Tumamoc Hill mask-wearing rate near 50%; UA wants higher numbers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the temperatures in our area start to cool off, University of Arizona officials are continuing to monitor people walking on Tumamoc Hill.
Currently, officials said they’re only seeing about 50% of walkers and runners wearing their masks day and night.
As the mornings and evenings start to cool down, officials expect the number of people on the hill to quickly increase.
They hope that means mask wearing does, too.
“When we have hundreds of people on the hill at one time, social distancing is next to impossible. Especially because people are breathing hard since they’re walking up a steep hill. So mask-wearing remains a requirement on the hill," Tumamoc Hill Director, Ben Wilder said.
Right now, Wilder said they’re seeing around 1,000 people walking the hill each day, 7,000 people a week.
While officials are encouraged by the recent drop in cases in the county and the state, they want to see mask-wearing numbers much higher on the hill in order to keep it open.
So they’re reminding everyone to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.