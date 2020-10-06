TUSD School Board pushes vote on hybrid-learning start-date to later date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 6, 2020, the school board for Tucson Unified School District met to make some choices about the hybrid learning start date.
In a mixed vote, the board passed a motion to push the vote on a hybrid learning start-date to a later date.
This means teachers, parents and families are still in limbo about when their students will be able to go back to in-person learning.
