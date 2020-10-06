TUSD teachers hold rally ahead of Tuesday’s vote on hybrid learning

“[We] just want to say, ‘Thank you’ to the district for hearing our voice and all our member’s concerns,” said Margaret Chaney, the president of the Tucson Education Association (TEA). “The idea now is, ‘You’re going to teach your remote students remotely – obviously – and you’re going to teach your in-person kids in person … but at different times’. There’s going to be some sacrifice in terms of content, but students will get to see their teachers, I believe, five days a week.”