TUSD teachers hold rally ahead of Tuesday’s vote on hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, October 6th, the Tucson Unified School board will meet for one of its biggest decisions to date. The board will vote on a final plan to bring back tens of thousands of students and staff for hybrid learning, and members will also discuss a possible start date.
Ahead of the meeting, several teachers gathered outside the district office on 10th Street and Broadway Boulevard Monday night for a respectful rally.
“We are really concerned with the idea of opening on October 19th,” said Marea Jenness, a biology teacher at Tucson High Magnet School.
For Jenness, it’s not just a number on the calendar.
“It’s your job or your life; you choose,” she said.
While it may not be the case for everyone, the risk COVID-19 poses for Jenness and her husband is very real.
“I have what’s called ADA modifications because my lungs are severely damaged from valley fever,” said Jenness. “I fell in love with my sweetie who happens to be 17 years older than me.”
Her concerns also go beyond her family.
“We just saw a super spreader event in the White House and I don’t want my biology class to become a biology experiment,” said Jenness. “I know what it’s like to go to a student’s funeral. I have had students die because of violence and it’s the most heartbreaking thing imaginable.”
She says school shouldn’t open until a vaccine is approved and widely used, but not everyone is on the same page.
“Right now, we have 45% of our families who want remote [learning] and we have 28% of our teachers that are comfortable coming back,” said Kristel Ann Foster, the governing board president. “That’s a puzzle.”
It makes a tough decision even tougher.
“Not everyone is happy with the decision I have to make, but I’m here to be with them and to hear them,” said Foster during the rally.
That’s why the district and school board will be focusing on data. Hybrid learning has been cleared by the Pima County Health Department.
“I think the minute you start making decisions outside of that criteria is the moment we start politicizing the pandemic, which we definitely don’t want to do,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, the superintendent of TUSD.
The distanced-gathering was about more than pushing for a later start date.
“[We] just want to say, ‘Thank you’ to the district for hearing our voice and all our member’s concerns,” said Margaret Chaney, the president of the Tucson Education Association (TEA). “The idea now is, ‘You’re going to teach your remote students remotely – obviously – and you’re going to teach your in-person kids in person … but at different times’. There’s going to be some sacrifice in terms of content, but students will get to see their teachers, I believe, five days a week.”
The board will vote on the final hybrid plan and a start date separately.
