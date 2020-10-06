Two DUI arrests made in connection to Rex Allen Days weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Willcox area on Saturday, October 3, due to the Rex Allen Days weekend.
Officers performed 109 traffic stops or contacts, 37 warnings or repair orders, 10 civil speed citations, nine miscellaneous civil citations, one seatbelt citation, five designated drivers, one misdemeanor DUI arrest, and one felony aggravated DUI arrest.
The average blood alcohol content on the DUI arrests was 0.128. The felony aggravated DUI arrest was the result of the driver having a suspended license from a previous DUI arrest as well as driving without an ignition interlock device.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Benson Police Department, and Willcox Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.