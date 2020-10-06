Voting registration extended following a lawsuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A last minute extension by a federal judge, is granting Arizonans an additional two and a half weeks to register to vote. This following a lawsuit by two advocacy organizations.
“We know there’s hundreds of Latinos eligible to vote but haven’t registered yet,” said Mi Familia Vota, State Director Eduardo Sainz.
In a lawsuit, the two non profits, Mi Familia Vota and the Arizona Coalition for Change, claim the pandemic has prevented Latino’s from registering on time.
“Our community has been hit the hardest when it comes down to losing their jobs, not being able to provide online learning to their kids. Also the lack of access to health care,” Sainz added.
But aside from those issues Latino’s have other critical road blocks, according to Latino advocates.
“The online portal that we have in Arizona is not meant for new citizens because new citizens in order to be able to register online will have to show up to motor vehicle to make sure they’re switched from non citizen to citizen,” said Sainz.
In the heart of South Tucson, we spoke to some Latinos who say even though they’re registered to vote they’re unsure which party will be best for their future.
“Mr. Trump is fighting to get the Arizona Mexican votes but we don’t know if he’s telling the truth and at the same time we don’t know if the other option is better,” said one Tucson resident.
Another man by the name of Adan Delgado, set up a produce stand at the beginning of the pandemic to help the community during hardship and hopes whoever is elected focuses more on minority groups.
"It is very important that all of us Latinos go out and vote. The upcoming election is going to be important for all us what we’re going to see and experience the next four years.''
Even though the Republican National Committee is fighting back on the extension, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she will not appeal the latest court order.
The deadline to register is now October 23rd.
