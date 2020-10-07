ADHS: Flu shot shortage unlikely in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With COVID-19 still at the forefront of everyone’s mind, health professionals advise it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot.
So far, nearly 90,000 public vaccinations have been given out in Arizona, but experts expect those numbers to rise.
Could we see a shortage? According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, it’s not likely.
ADHS reports new doses of the flu vaccine are arriving in the state every day, and right now, the stock is far outpacing the demand.
In fact, Arizona is expected to have a larger amount of the flu vaccine available than in previous years, which doctors at Tucson Medical Center said is a good thing.
They’re already seeing an increase in people getting the vaccine this year, which they hope will help save resources and ease the burden on hospitals.
The pandemic has already caused shortages of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators even outside of the flu season.
This could really limit the care given to people who are seriously sick, especially since people can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, which not everyone’s body can handle.
“The problem is when you infect those loved ones that are more at risk, elderly people, your grandparents, and really young children like newborn babies who cannot get a flu vaccine. If you don’t want to get a shot for yourself, please do so for your loved ones,” Family Nurse Practitioner Natalie Norem said.
What would happen if there is a shortage of the vaccine?
Experts said if that does happen, it’s most likely a supply issue. Some shipments take longer to arrive, so you’d just have to wait it out.
Of course, there are other ways to help prevent the spread of the flu and they’re quite like preventing the spread of COVID.
- Wash your hands.
- Clean high-touch areas.
- Cover your face when coughing or sneezing.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.