Arizona History Museum reopens Tuesday, Oct. 13

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for something to do, the Arizona History Museum in Tucson is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Similar to other public access facilities, reopening of the museum will include policies and precedures for guests and vistors based on current COVID-19 guidelines by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Library archives will also open to researchers, but by appointment only.
Current exhibitions include the new Arizona 101 exhibit, a Community Resilience exhibit, the Transportation Gallery and the Treasures Gallery- where guests can get a behind-the-scenes look at treasured collection items.
A few additional updates:
- Museums guests, vendors, and visitors are asked to maintain 6-feet physical distancing in the museums.
- Masks or face coverings for museum guests, vendors, and visitors are required. AHS staff will be wearing face coverings.
- The museum gift shop will be open with a limited number of items.
- The sanitization schedule for public areas and high-touch surfaces has been increased.
- Guests are encouraged to purchase admission online. We encourage the use of credit/debit cards, although cash will be accepted.
- Drinking fountains will be closed, but guests will be allowed to bring personal water bottles inside museums. Bottled water is also available for purchase.
- If you are not feeling well, or if you have a fever, we ask that you please stay home. If you purchased admission online, we will work with you to refund your ticket or honor it at a future date.
- For AHS Membership questions, please contact membership@azhs.gov.
