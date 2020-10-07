Authorities discover human remains while recovering body of man who fell near Glen Canyon Dam

PAGE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating the unrelated deaths of two people whose remains were found near each other on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Crews discovered human bones while recovering the body of a man who fell off a cliff near Glen Canyon Dam in northern Arizona.
The Arizona Republic reports 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola slipped and fell 100 feet, then slid another 150 feet after hitting the ground.
Investigators say he was dead by the time a deputy rappelled down to him.
No further information about the older remains was immediately available.
