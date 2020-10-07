Authorities searching for vulnerable adult in Mesa

Silver Alert

Allan Johansson, 89. (Source: MPD)
By Joshua Morales | October 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM MST - Updated October 7 at 8:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Mesa Police Department is asking for public assistance searching for a vulnerable adult male who went missing on Oct. 7 in Mesa, AZ.

Allan Johansson, 89, was last seen in the area of Baseline Road and Sossaman Road, while leaving his home. He left in a four-door, teal blue 2017 Toytota Prius with Arizona plates reading: CAV1704.

He has not been seen or heard of since he left at about 10 a.m. Johansson suffers from dementia, and his family is concerned for his safety.

Johansson is 5-foot-8, weighs 161 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen sporting a white undershirt, navy blue shorts and glasses.

Anyone with any information on his wherabouts can contact Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.

