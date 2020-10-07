Deadline approaching for taxpayers who requested filing extension

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline for taxpayers who requested a filing extension is coming up on Oct. 15.
The IRS says that those who owe money should pay as soon as possible to reduce any penalties or interests.
If you still need to file, the IRS offers convenient electronic filing options on its website. You can also choose an IRS Free File Offer.
Some taxpayers may have more time to file after the Oct. 15th deadline- inlcuding military members, those serving in combat zones and taxpayers in federally declared disaster areas.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.