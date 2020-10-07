FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool down is coming!

By Angelica Carrillo | October 7, 2020 at 4:04 AM MST - Updated October 7 at 4:04 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper level ridge that’s been dominating our forecast will soon move out of the area, bringing us some relief from the triple-digit temperatures! An upper level trough moves through at the end of the week which will pick up our winds and bring us a big cool down! How do the 80s sound? Finally some below average temperatures to start next week!

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

