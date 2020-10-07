FIRST ALERT FORECAST: There is light at the end of the tunnel! A few more toasty days before temperatures fall closer to average.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM MST - Updated October 7 at 3:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will make another run at triple digits for your Thursday, and then we’re talking 80s by this weekend!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunnt with highs in the upper-80s!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s!

