THE FUNKY MONK reopens in downtown Tucson after COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - THE FUNKY MONK on Congress Street will reopen its doors after being closed due to COVID-19 impacts.
“We are very happy to have The Funky Monk’s doors back open and could not be more pleased to be back serving our fans in Tucson once again,” said S. Barrett Rinzler, CEO & Founder, Square One Concepts. “The Funky Monk remains that popular downtown stop that delivers refreshing cocktails, and even savory dishes in a stylish-yet-relaxed setting.”
Hours are Wednesday-Saturday 4pm-12am; Sunday 10am-6pm. Happy Hour is Wednesday-Friday 4pm-7pm.
For more information visit www.funkymonktucson.com.
