Hawaii easing COVID-19 restrictions for travelers

The plan, which was postponed after the virus surged in the summer, will allow Hawaii-bound travelers who test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their trip to sidestep two weeks of quarantine. But the Oct. 15 launch of the pre-travel testing program is causing concern for some who say gaps in the plan could further endanger a community still reeling from summer infection rates that spiked to 10% after local restrictions eased.