Hundred take to the polls for the first day of early voting in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The General Election is bringing more people to vote than in the last several years — as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, nearly 700 people had cast their vote in person for the first official day of early voting.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said more than 480,000 ballots were mailed out, the most ever sent in a first-mailing in Pima County, some reaching mailboxes by Thursday. She said another 13,000 will be mailed in two business days.
“Oh, for the first day, yes, and I’ve done 7 presidential elections,” Rodriguez said.
For many, this is their first time voting in a presidential election, like 30-year-old Rebecca Pitts. A decision, she said, she is not proud of.
“I felt like I had failed my responsibility, so this election I really wanted to make sure I did my part,” Pitts said.
Many people feel like there is a lot at stake this year. With the pressure around voting, people were not fearful to vote in person as COVID-19 still spreads throughout the county and state.
Masks are required to vote in person, but there are booths outside for those who do not want to wear one or are concerned about going inside.
“I haven’t missed a presidential election since I was eligible to vote. I’m concerned about this election,” early-voter Jim Mais said.
In Arizona, the deadline to register to vote was extended to Oct. 23, a decision that is being contended by Republican and conservative groups.
Patricia Virales, who voted early, emphasized she wants a better future for her kids.
“We need a government that will lead our country with justice,” she said. “We, as citizens, need to make sure our vote counts.”
