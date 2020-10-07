John B. Wright Elementary School receives A+ School of Excellence Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7, that John B. Wright Elementary School has received the Arizona Educational Foundation’s coveted A+ School of Excellence Award.
AEF has been championing public schools with the A+ School of Excellence Award program since 1983. The A+ Award is a way to identify, celebrate, and recognize educational excellence in PreK-12th grade schools throughout Arizona.
A+ schools are celebrated and recognized as exceptional. Earning the highly prestigious and coveted A+ School of Excellence designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day. John B. Wright Elementary School will receive $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner. The award is valid for four years.
“The A+ Award is extremely difficult to achieve. Our staff, office, teachers, monitors, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselor, MTSS, aides, students and parents/guardians, grounds, community members, Garden District, and the district work together to make John B. Wright the best place to work. Nothing hinders us, there are no excuses,” said Deanna Campos, John B. Wright Principal.
Schools that ultimately earn the A+ School of Excellence designation consistently share the following traits:
- Model quality and equity
- Demonstrate a strong commitment to academic excellence
- Respond successfully to the changing environment of education
- Cultivate learning-centered, safe school environments
- Encourage innovative instruction by supporting teachers
- Actively address students' social, emotional, physical, and intellectual needs
- Demonstrate superior ability to go above and beyond the norm in providing services to children, families, and the local community
John B. Wright joins Carrillo Magnet School, Mansfeld Middle Magnet School and Fruchthendler Elementary School on the list of awardees of this very special recognition.
