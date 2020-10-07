PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult
Joanne Donovan, 80. (Source: PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 6, 2020 at 10:05 PM MST - Updated October 6 at 10:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

80-year-old Joanne Donovan was last seen on-foot walking in an unknown direction in the area of 865 North Desert Bell Dr. at about 5:30 p.m.

Donovan is 5-foot-2, weights approximately 108 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen sporting a blue short-sleeve top, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Donovan’s location is urged to call 911.

