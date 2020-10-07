Record number of voting ballots sent out on first mailing day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez witnessed the delivery of more than 480,000 ballots. This is the highest number of ballots ever mailed on a first mailing in Pima County.
For comparison, in the 2016 General Election, the first mailing was just over 350,000.
Ballots are being mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voter List, and to voters who have requested a mail-in-ballot for the 2020 General Elections.
“We recommend that voters vote their ballot and return it to us as soon as possible,” says Ms. Rodriguez. “Voters may return their ballot by mail, return it to an Early Voting Site, bring it to a curbside ballot drop-off location, or take it to any polling place on Election Day.”
Voters can still register to receive a mail-in-ballot, as the registration deadline has been extended to Friday, Oct. 23.
People looking to submit their ballots at Early Voting sites can browse locations, dates and times [HERE].
Those looking to submit their ballots by Curbside Ballot Drop-off can browse [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.