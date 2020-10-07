Resiliency Fund applications open for small businesses in need of utility assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local businesses in need of some extra help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for utility assistance through Tucson’s Somos Uno Resiliency Fund.
City council recently approved $1 million in CARE Act funding to go to help small businesses with utilities, according to the city’s website. The grants will be available through the Women’s Business Center of the YWCA Southern Arizona and will cover up to $4,000 per grant to pay electric, water, gas, sewer and trash bills.
Businesses that have fewer than 50 employees and have faced economic hardship from the pandemic are eligible to apply and preference will be given to businesses that have not received funds from other programs.
To apply, click here.
