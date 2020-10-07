2021 Spring hunting applications due Oct. 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline for to submit applications for the 2021 spring hunt in Arizona is approaching.
Applications for spring turkey, javalenia, bison and bear, and raptor capture must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than Tuesday, Oct. 13.
You can click [HERE] to submit yours.
To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to call AZGFD with prepared information. Applicants' licenses must be valid through the application deadline, including youth aged 10-17.
Licenses can be purchased online by following [this link].
Applicants should also have their Department ID’s ready for staff providing assistance. You can find yours by loggin into AZGFD account.
Once you have all your information ready, you can call AZGFD to expidite your application at (602) 942-3000.
