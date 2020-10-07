TUSD board adopts ‘hybrid learning’ model, delays vote on start date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tuesday night, the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) board adopted a final plan for hybrid learning. However, a date has still not been set to bring back tens of thousands of students and staff.
During the meeting, TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo asked board members to consider a November 12th start date to give faculty enough time to safely transition into the new model. It would also give the district more time to watch the metrics in Pima County.
“I honestly believe that’s not enough [time] and I think we have to consider the fact that we serve 50,000 students,” said Rachael Sedgwick, a member of the TUSD board. “We should put off the opening of school until the end of the winter semester.”
“We need to rely on the science, and in this community, the science finds itself in the Pima County Health Department’s back-to-school guidelines,” said Bruce Burke, another board member. “I think we [are] a community divided.”
TUSD surveyed more than 2,000 teachers. Over 70% said they would not feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction.
Roughly 20,000 parents were also surveyed. About 45% said they want their children to return to class, at least through a hybrid model.
“If even 5% of those respondents leave the district over this, our financial implications could be staggering and could they be crippling,” Trujillo said. “We committed to following the recommendations of the Pima County Health Department. We don’t have backgrounds in epidemiology like Dr. Cullen does … this is not only honoring the science, but assuring our community and our staff and the general public that we have not fallen into the netherworld of politicizing the pandemic.”
In a 3-2 vote, board members tabled the item for a future meeting.
The final plan was better received.
“We are very excited,” said Trujillo. “This model will allow teachers and students to stay together and won’t separate them. There was general support [from teachers] for the concept.”
This is what an elementary ]schedule will look like.
In-person students will attend school in the morning four days a week. They will continue their studies from home in the afternoon.
Remote students start the day with self-directed work and will end with live teacher instruction online.
On Wednesday’s everyone works remotely.
There is also a threshold of how many students can be in a school at one same time. If more than 60% of students are returning to class, they will be broken up into two groups and each group will attend school twice a week.
High schools will follow the same model.
The hybrid plan passed 4-1. For more information, click HERE.
