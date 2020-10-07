Two charged following altercation during demonstration in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department has charged two Hereford residents for an incident that occurred on Sept. 19 during public demonstrations held alongside Fry Boulevard and State Route 92.
Officials say 55-year-old Cathleen Tashman stopped her car on State Route 92 during demonstrations that were planned by two groups of area residents. Tashman exited her vehicle and engaged in a verbal exchange with nearby demonstrators. The exchange escalated and officers say 26-year-old Hereford resident Don Fruhwirth threatened and then sprayed Tashman twice with pepper spray.
After gathering and examining video evidence, collecting numerous witness interviews and statements and reviewing the case with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, the department charged Tashman with obstructing a public thoroughfare and Fruhwirth with two counts of assault.
“The Sierra Vista Police Department remains committed to the support of constitutionally protected speech and peaceful assembly,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher says. “We emphasize that these activities need to be conducted in a time, place, and manner that is safe and respectful to the rights of others.”
