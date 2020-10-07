Vice President Pence, Second Lady to visit Arizona tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow, October 8, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Peoria, Arizona, where the Vice President will highlight the Trump Administration’s record at a Make America Great Again! Event.
The Vice President plans to make a stop in Nevada before making an appearance in Arizona.
Air Force Two will land at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base tomorrow afternoon.
Later that evening, the Vice President and the Second Lady will return to Washington, D.C.
