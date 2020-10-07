VP debate likely to make history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in a Vice Presidential debate, the candidates will not be able to look each other in the eye.
They will be separated by a plexiglass wall because of the spread of coronavirus.
But it will also serve as a constant 90-minute reminder to the audience of the pandemic sweeping America.
“It’s inescapable,” said Natalie Jennings, the Fix Editor for the Washington Post. “You won’t be able to look at the candidates without seeing that. It’s really jarring.”
That is probably not good news for Vice President Mike Pence, who is chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force but it is full expected.
“We certainly do expect that will be the thrust of Kamala Harris’s debate agenda tonight,” said Steve Cortes, a senior advisor for the Trump reelection campaign.
But Cortes says other issues such as immigration and energy will also come up, in part because of the Democrats stance of fracking, especially in a swing state like Pennsylvania.
But Harris will likely change the subject at every opportunity.
“I think we should expect Kamala Harris to really stress coronavirus, the response, that which Mike Pence was involved with and President Trump’s role in bungling that,” Jennings said. “I thing we should expect Vice President Pence to talk about anything else.”
For Harris, it will be the first time a woman of color will be on the Vice Presidential debate stage. The Trump campaign doesn’t feel that will cause any issues for V-P Pence.
“I don’t think that there’s an issue where he needs to change his approach because Kamala Harris happens to be a woman and a woman of color,” Cortes said.
Generally, vice presidential debates don’t attract much attention and rarely move the needle for the candidate at the top of the ticket. But this debate my be different for one important reason.
“We are at a point where these two candidates are the oldest candidates, the oldest to be sworn in potentially,” Jennings said.
