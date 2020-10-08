Attorney General files emergency motion to intervene with extended voter registration deadline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With 27 days until the General Election, things may change in Arizona once again.
On Monday, the U.S. District Court for Arizona decided they will grant a preliminary injunction on the voter registration deadline until Oct. 23- after two nonprofit organizations, Mi Familia Vota and Arizona Coalition for Change, filed a Complaint seeking a declaratory judgment and an Emergency Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction against Defendant Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
The Republican National Committee filed an appeal the same day hoping to stop it, and now the Arizona Attorney General is joining in the effort.
“We want the court to act as quickly as possible," said AG Mark Brnovich. “Look, we have these election laws in place procedures in place, let’s not cause some confusion and chaos right before a major election. What we’re basically asking the court to do is stop letting federal judges unilaterally re-write Arizona election law."
In the emergency motion filed Wednesday, Attorney General Brnovich states that since the 1990, Arizona’s election law has stated registration must end at midnight, 29 days before the election. This year was the 5th, now it’s the 23rd.