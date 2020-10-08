Authorities report fatal fall in Lake Powell at Escalante Arm

PAGE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At approximately 9:00 a.m., dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report that a man had fallen from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell.
The man’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
A nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid. A medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man deaceased.
The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.
The National Park Service reminds visitors to be cautious when recreating in national parks. This is the 13th fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.