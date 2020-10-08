FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually cool off as we head toward your weekend.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM MST - Updated October 8 at 3:20 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will move out of our area allowing temperatures to fall to near normal.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

