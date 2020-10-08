Pedestrian dies in hospital days after being hit by car

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a white 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV was traveling northbound on Kino Parkway in the middle lane. At that time, Ridella was crossing Kino Parkway, against the green traffic signal. Investigators believe Ridella was in or near the crosswalk during the collision. Witnesses say Ridella was crossing against a green light and that other vehicles had to maneuver to avoid striking her. The driver of the Trax SUV immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.