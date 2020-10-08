Pedestrian dies in hospital days after being hit by car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian hit by a car on Sept. 29 at S. Kino Parkway and E. Winsett St. has passed away from her injuries days after the collision, according to Tucson Police.
Just after 6:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division Midtown were dispatched to the intersection for the report of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Tucson Fire Medics arrived to the scene and rendered aid to 64-year-old Sharon Ann Ridella. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a white 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV was traveling northbound on Kino Parkway in the middle lane. At that time, Ridella was crossing Kino Parkway, against the green traffic signal. Investigators believe Ridella was in or near the crosswalk during the collision. Witnesses say Ridella was crossing against a green light and that other vehicles had to maneuver to avoid striking her. The driver of the Trax SUV immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the SUV was not impaired at the time of the collision. Ridella remained in the hospital with serious injuries.
On October 6, 2020, Traffic Unit Detectives were notified that Ridella passed away from her injuries sustained from the collision. Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
