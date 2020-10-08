Public safety closure order along Roosevelt Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tonto Basin Ranger District will implement a public safety recreation closure order along Roosevelt Lake to protect recreational visitors beginning Oct. 9, 2020.
Its purpose is to protect public health and safety due to flooding concerns for people recreating or camping in the area. Campsite closures include Orange Peel, Bermuda Flat, Cholla Bay and Bachelors Cove.
This order will be effective on October 9, 2020, at 6 a.m. and shall remain in effect until March 15, 2021, or until rescinded, whichever occurs first.
“We’ve implemented this closure as a precaution since there’s been an increased risk for a high-flow flood event in the drainages leading down to the recreation sites along Roosevelt Lake,” said District Ranger Kelly Jardine. “We can’t take any chances. The protection of the public and our employees is a priority for the Tonto National Forest.”
While the Bush Fire closure area has been reduced to allow more access throughout the area, visitors traveling within a burned watershed are reminded to use caution and to check the latest weather forecasts for rain which has the potential to produce debris flows from modest rainfall.
Potential hazards include loose rocks, rolling debris on slopes and fire weakened trees that can fall. Avoid drainages, washes and creek bottoms. Designated roads have the potential to be degraded or impassable after storm events.
