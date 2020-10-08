Southern Arizona Red Cross sending volunteers to support Delta disaster relief efforts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona American Red Cross is deploying volunteers to support the Gulf Coast’s pending disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Delta continues to track north.
In the last two days, the Red Cross has deployed three volunteers from Southern AZ to the Gulf Coast in advance of the storm. Those volunteers will be joining dozens more in the region, assisting with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.
Hurricane Delta is quickly moving toward the Gulf Coast and threatening many of the same communities where thousands of people are still in emergency lodgings after fleeing Hurricane Laura.
The Red Cross is mobilizing emergency shelters, volunteers and relief supplies to help. More than 500 Red Cross disaster workers are supporting relief efforts in Louisianna.
