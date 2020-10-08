Taylor Swift backs Biden-Harris in first public presidential endorsement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in her career, singer Taylor Swift is publicly endorsing a presidential candidate.
In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Swift said she is voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Swift said she made the announcement after doing an interview with V Magazine for its Thought Leaders issue.
“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said to V Magazine.
According to CBS News, Swift is of 12 celebrities appearing on the covers of the issue. Others include soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actress Julianne Moore, singer Mariah Carey and rapper/politician Paperboy Prince.
Biden later thanked Swift for the support in a tweet of his own.
