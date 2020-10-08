Tucson Meet Yourself offering food to go this weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A staple in our community for nearly 50 years isn’t letting a pandemic keep it away, but it will be a little scaled back.
Tucson Meet Yourself is taking a hybrid approach we’ve never seen before.
Organizers are getting creative reframing the annual celebration of the city’s diversity with a month of things like a lowrider cruise for healing held on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Many events are moving online and then there’s the food.
Tucson Eat Yourself starts this weekend with the top priorities to keep people safe while eating great food.
Instead of a large gathering, only about 20 food vendors will serve food in pop-up food-to-go stands.
Food will be available Saturdays & Sundays for three weekends in October, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., at three different locations around town.
- Oct. 10 & 11: Mercado San Agustin, 125 S. Avenida del Convento
- Oct. 17 & 18: Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S. Sixth Avenue
- Oct. 24 & 25: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road
Make sure to study the menu first then show up to order, pay, and take home.
Tucson Meet Yourself officials said they considered canceling, but they knew the festival had to go on.
They said it’s too important for everyone in this community, especially this year.
“Tucson Meet Yourself is a festival of tradition and culture, but it’s an economic engine. Thousands of dollars go back into the pockets of small businesses and artists,” Festival Director Dr. Maribel Alvarez said.
So, if you don’t have to or you don’t want to cook this Saturday or Sunday, come out and Eat Yourself.
Enjoy some delicious meals from local vendors and help support the local economy.
But remember, wear your mask as you pick up your food or wait in line.
