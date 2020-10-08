West Virginia site chosen for high-speed travel facility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Virgin Hyperloop One will build a certification center in West Virginia to test the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
The company had received bids from over a dozen states states in the past year to build a 6-mile testing track and other facilities over hundreds of acres.
Hyperloop technology hopes to one day provide clean-energy fast travel across the country.
Virgin is studying building a route that would link Chicago and Pittsburgh in under an hour.
Certification for commercial travel is still expected to be years away.
