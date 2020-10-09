CBP officer indicted for alleged interference with an investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona Grand Jury has indicted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Pima County.
According to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office, CBP Officer Elizabeth Landeros was indicted with five counts of computer tampering, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, and one count of conspiracy.
Landeros' indictment alleges that in July 2018, she searched for victim information in various law enforcement databases that have access to border crossing history. She then purportedly conspired with others to use that information to pressure a victim in a case involving her son to recant her allegations against him.
In June 2018, Landeros' son was indicted by a Pima County Grand Jury on five counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of fifteen. He later pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to a probation term of 15 years, and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Elizabeth Landeros was arraigned on Oct. 1, 2020, in a Pima County Court.
Copy of indictment here.
