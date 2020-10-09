FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather heading our way just in time for the weekend!

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 9, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST - Updated October 9 at 3:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system is going to pass through our state bringing a slight cool down and breezy conditions from time to time. Enjoy it because we warm back up next week!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

