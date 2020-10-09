Health department creates application for public events over 50 people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you live in Pima County and you’re planning on a large [unincorporated] event of over 50 guests- you will now be required to submit an application to the county.
Event organizers will need to submit applications at least 2 weeks before the day of the event. The permit requirements are set by Arizona Gov. Ducey’s Executive Order on mass gatherings.
“We realize this is going to be a difficult year for public events and festivals as we continue to struggle with controlling the virus,” said Diane Frisch, director of Pima County’s Attractions and Tourism Office. “But we’re confident that event organizers who abide by this guidance will help all of us get back to normal much sooner.”
Applicants will have to submit a full mitigation plan with their application. It contains a checklist with minimal requirements necaessary to reduce tranmission risks of COVID-19.
Event organizers planning on having food will also be required to submit a Temporary Food Event Application for each individual food vendor. More information on food permits can also be accessed [HERE].
Event coordinator’s will be responsible to monitor and manage participants, guests and hired staff in these events to make sure they follow COVID-19 guidelines for group gatherings.
Applicants will have to explain their protocols and procedures for:
• Hand Hygiene
• Physical or Social Distancing
• Ventilation
• Signage and Communications
• Staff and volunteer screening
• Guest information
• Face covering (NOTE: Face coverings are REQUIRED at all events on all guests and staff)
***More information on event applications can be found by following the links provided in the story.***
