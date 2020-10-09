Instacart offering online delivery services for seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Instacart is offering service and support to senior citizens with online grocery shopping, in an effort to keep them safe and healthy ahead of the upcoming cold and flu seasons.
Here’s how it works. Citizens over the age of 60 call the Instacart support line at 1-844-981-3433, between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. A dedicated specialist will assist them setting up an account, filling out a virtual shopping cart and placing their first order.
“At Instacart, our goal is to make online grocery delivery as seamless and accessible as possible, no matter your age or comfort level with technology,” said Mark Killick, Vice President of Instacart’s Care customer support team.
Instacart says this is a great way for seniors to get their groceries, household essentials and medications- without exposing themselves to the risks associated to the cold and flu seasons and COVID-19.
To date, Instacart has brought more than 60,000 seniors online with the senior support service. For more informations on Instacart, click [HERE].
