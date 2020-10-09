Local insurance agent offering free month of self-defense to one lucky kid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local Farmers Insurance Agents is doing her part to help the Tucson community- by giving away a full month of child self-defense courses to one lucky child.
Casey Shumaker is partnering with Inverse Tucson, a martial arts jiu-jitsu school, for the free giveaway.
To be entered into the drawing, all you have to do is ‘like’ and ‘follow’ Shumaker’s Facebook page, and ‘share’ her video.
The drawing for the free course will be done on Oct. 19, 2020.
