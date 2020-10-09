Pandemic pushes Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move its biggest fundraiser online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the most loved events throughout Tucson has a new look this year.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s Puttin' on the Dog will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, virtually.
While the community has stepped up to volunteer and adopt animals during the pandemic, the Humane Society said it’s low on financial support.
During this weekend-long event called the “Tail-a-thon,” the group is looking to raise $100,000 for the animals in their care.
You can make a monetary donation, or you can bid in the online auction on their website.
There’s stuff for your four-legged friends, artwork, even a night’s stay at some resorts, just to name a few.
Staff members said the money donated this weekend will go toward their second-chance medical fund, so your money will literally help save lives.
“Even if you think, you know, you can’t contribute financially right now, that’s OK. We still want to involve you, and have you watch our program and see what we’re doing here. Maybe eventually you’ll be able to support, adopt, or volunteer,” Public Relations Coordinator Hannah Carl said.
If you want to help by adopting, the Humane Society has around 50-100 pets up for adoption at any given time.
For more information or to donate, click here.
