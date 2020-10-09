Police arrest Sahuarita resident after child pornography investigation

By Joshua Morales | October 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM MST - Updated October 9 at 6:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On September 2, 2020, Sahuarita Police detectives served a search warrant in the 60 block of East Camino Rancho Felice in reference to a child pornography investigation.

During execution of the search warrant, several electronic items were seized. Upon examination, several images of suspected child pornography were located.

After further investigations, 58-year-old Sahuarita resident Kenneth Caldermone-Johnsen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail, on Oct. 9, for seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact the Sahuarita Police Department by calling 911, or by contacting the tipline at (520) 445-7847.

