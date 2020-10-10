Authorites seeking public assistance in homicide investigation, Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Phoenix, and Silent Witness, are requesting the public’s assistance as they seek more information on a homicide in September.
On Sunday, Sep. 20 at about 3:30 p.m., 19-year-old male Andres Franco was shot and killed following a house party in the area of 4600 N. 50th Drive in Phoenix.
Reports say that prior to the shooting there was a verbal altercation between Franco and a suspect.
Investigators are seeking any information in regard to this incident- as further details are unknown.
Anyone with even the smallest bit of information can call 911, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESSS and remain anonymous.
