FIRST ALERT FORECAST: With temperatures in the upper-80s tomorrow, we will be right around average. Unfortunately, our near-normal temperatures will be short lived as high pressure warms us back up by next week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could be looking at another round of record-breaking temperatures by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.
TOMORROW:: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s!
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
