FIRST ALERT FORECAST: With temperatures in the upper-80s tomorrow, we will be right around average. Unfortunately, our near-normal temperatures will be short lived as high pressure warms us back up by next week.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM MST - Updated October 10 at 3:23 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could be looking at another round of record-breaking temperatures by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW:: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s!

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

