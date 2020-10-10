Free saliva based COVID-19 available tomorrow, Tucson

Free saliva-based test at the Ellie Towne Community Center, Tucson. (Source: KOLD)
By Joshua Morales | October 10, 2020 at 2:19 PM MST - Updated October 10 at 2:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 tomorrow, Sunday, here is where you can go.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will be administering free saliva-based tests at Ellie Towne Community Center in Tucson, between 7 a.m. and noon.

The address for the community center is 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd.

Pre-registration for this event is required and easily accessible by following [this link]. The agency code for this testing event is: SALIVATEST.

